Duo thrashes man, threatens to kill him for watching news of 'Munde saheb' and Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Two persons allegedly beat up a man at Dharur in Maharashtra's Beed district for watching the news of minister Dhananjay Munde and his close aide Walmik Karad on his phone, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Ramai Chowk area at Tarnali in Dharur, during which the accused also threatened that the victim would meet the same fate as Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, the home turf of Munde.

The two accused, who fled after the incident, are apparently supporters of Munde, who is currently facing the heat after his close aide Karad was arrested in an extortion case related to the sarpanch murder. The police, however, did not confirm it.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Balasaheb Deshmukh (31), the cousin of the victim Ashok Mohite, a case was registered against the accused duo - Vaijanath Bangar and Abhishek Sanap - at Dharur police station.

As per the FIR, Deshmukh and Mohite were standing at Ramai Chowk and watching the news on a phone when Bangar and Sanap came there on a two-wheeler. They asked Mohite why he was watching the news of "Munde saheb" and Karad, and attacked him with a sickle and a rod.

The accused also threatened to kill Mohite saying that if he watches the news, he would meet the same fate as Santosh Deshmukh, it said.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, 2024, for allegedly trying to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy firm in Beed district. Seven persons have been arrested in the murder case. Munde's close aide Walmik Karad has been arrested in a related extortion case.

"After assaulting the victim, the duo fled from the spot," an official said.

Mohite has been admitted to a hospital at Ambajogai in the district after sustaining a head injury.

An offence was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or harmful means), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and others against them. PTI AW NP