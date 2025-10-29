Duped by travel agent, Punjab woman recalls ordeal in Iraq

Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) "One day, they beat me until the stick broke," recalls a 29-year-old woman from Punjab, describing the horrifying abuse she allegedly faced in Iraq where she was forced to work as a domestic servant after a travel agent lured her with a promise of a tailoring job.

The woman, who hails from Moga district, was able to return to India last month after she approached Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal for help. She claimed that around 20 to 25 Punjabi women are still trapped in Iraq.

The woman claimed she was duped by a travel agent from Jagraon who had promised a tailoring job abroad. "The travel agent had promised a tailoring job, weekly holidays and permission to use a mobile phone to contact her family, but the reality was completely opposite," she said.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman said she left for Iraq on January 8, 2024. After she reached Iraq, she was "forced" to work as a domestic servant.

She claimed that the employer tried to assault her, but when she resisted and recorded a video as evidence, she was brutally beaten at the "behest" of the travel agent and his wife. "One day, they beat me until the stick broke," she said.

The continuous abuse and violence took a toll on her mental health, leaving her in deep depression for months.

Finally, on August 10, 2025, she reached out to Seechewal, who is also a noted environmentalist, through social media for help. He intervened in the matter and, as a result, she returned safely to Punjab on September 28.

Even after returning, she "remained in shock for an entire month". She said she could never forget the horrific days she spent in Iraq.

She claimed the travel agent has created a web of deceit in rural areas, luring poor girls abroad with false promises of "good jobs".

The woman visited Sultanpur Lodhi on Tuesday to thank Seechewal for his help in bringing her back safely.

Seechewal called the woman a symbol of courage who fought for her rights, as he also urged other trapped girls to gather courage and raise their voices.

He warned that such human trafficking networks have dangerously expanded across rural areas, pushing poor girls into a living hell abroad.

The Rajya Sabha member also appealed to the government to take immediate action against such rackets operating under the guise of foreign employment.

He said that every girl who has returned so far has confirmed that many others are still trapped there, a clear indication of how widespread and organised this racket has become.

"This is not just the story of one girl," Seechewal said, "but of all those Indian daughters who are falling prey to the false promises of agents and suffering unimaginable abuse in Gulf countries." Meanwhile, a police official said they will approach the complainant to get details about the unauthorised agent for taking strict action against him.