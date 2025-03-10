Duplicate voter card numbers a legacy issue: EC sources

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Amid opposition allegations of manipulation of electoral rolls, sources in the Election Commission Monday said the matter related to duplicate voter identity card numbers is a "legacy issue" with such cards being issued even between 2008 and 2013 when the BJP-led NDA was not in power.

The EC had in the past during annual electoral roll updation also been directing states to remove all discrepancies in elector photo identity card (EPIC).

The poll body had recently clarified that irrespective of EPIC number, an elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station.

To allay any apprehensions, all cases of duplicate EPIC number will be resolved within three months time by ensuring a unique EPIC number to the existing electors having duplicate EPIC number and for future electors as well, the EC had said.

The issue of duplicate numbers found echo in Parliament on Monday with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanding a discussion in the House on the issue of voter lists on which several political parties have raised certain questions.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi said the entire opposition has been demanding a discussion on voter lists.

Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee demanded action against the EC and alleged that the poll body had "failed" to conduct fair and transparent elections over the past few years.