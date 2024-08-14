Durable peace in S Asia contingent on peaceful resolution of J-K dispute: Pak diplomat

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The goal of "durable peace and stability" in South Asia is contingent on a peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Pakistan's chargé d'affaires in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, said on Wednesday.

The 77th anniversary of Pakistan's Independence Day was celebrated at its High Commission in New Delhi.

Warraich in his address also hailed the historic performance of Pakistani athlete, Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

His remarkable accomplishment in defeating the odds is a shining example that firm commitment, complete dedication and sincere hard work can move mountains and lead to glorious success, he said.

The diplomat exhorted the youth of Pakistan to instill these strong beliefs as guiding principles in following their dreams.

The chargé d'affaires hoisted the Pakistani national flag at the Chancery Lawn. Officers and staff of the High Commission along with their families were present on the occasion. Messages of the president and prime minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience.

Emphasising that the foundation of Pakistan was laid on the "abiding principles of democracy, social equality and tolerance", Warraich stressed that the "nation remains unwavering in its resolve to achieve the ideal of an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by our forefathers", the high commission quoted him as saying in the statement.

He added that the "goal of durable peace and stability" in South Asia is contingent on a "peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN resolution and wishes of the Kashmiri people".

The chargé d'affaire also said the mission towards 'Istehkam-e-Pakistan' is fully underway.

Several children of the members of the Pakistan High Commission performed on the national song and a special cake was also cut on the occasion.