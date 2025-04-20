Durai Vaiko withdraws resignation after burying differences with party leader

Chennai, Apr 20 (PTI) MDMK leader and party founder Vaiko on Sunday announced that his son, Durai Vaiko, who had resigned from his position as principal secretary, has decided to withdraw his resignation after resolving differences with another senior leader.

Addressing reporters here, Vaiko said Durai had a difference of opinion with senior leader Mallai Sathya, but resolved it through an open discussion on Sunday. Both have agreed to set aside their differences and work together for the party's welfare. Sathya also assured his full support for Durai.

"Following Sathya's assurance, he (Durai Vaiko) has withdrawn his decision to resign," Vaiko added.

On Saturday, Durai Vaiko had submitted his resignation and made certain allegations without naming Sathya.

Earlier on Sunday, members of the MDMK Administrative Council met here and voiced support for Durai.