Durga, Devi, Kartik, Karni: White tiger, Asiatic lion cubs at Delhi zoo named by Union minister

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Durga, Devi, Kartik and Karni -- the newest white tiger and Asiatic lion cubs at the National Zoological Park here, were named on Thursday.

The christening took place during Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirtivardhan Singh's visit to the Delhi zoo to review key enclosures and ongoing conservation efforts.

During his visit, the minister named the two female white tiger cubs Durga and Devi -- born in March 2024 to tigress Sita and tiger Vijay -- and released Durga into the exhibit arena for public viewing for the first time, much to the delight of visitors.

He then assessed the care of the two Asiatic lion cubs born, in April 2025 to lioness Mahagauri and lion Maheshwar, officially naming them Kartik and Karni, according to a statement.

Singh also inspected the elephant enclosure, and reviewed the welfare of Asian elephants Raj Laxmi and Heera Gaj.

He visited the zoo hospital to check on a tiger cub born in July 2025 and also discussed strengthening winter management practices for all animals.

The statement said the minister later discussed upcoming welfare and visitor experience initiatives with the zoo’s director and joint director.

Established in 1959 and spread across 176 acres, the Delhi zoo houses 96 different species of animals, birds, and reptiles. PTI NSM NSM ARB ARB