Durga idol damaged in UP hospital temple; man detained

Ballia (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) Police detained a mentally challenged man for allegedly causing damage to an idol of Goddess Durga installed in a hospital here.

The idol was placed in a temple inside the trauma centre of the district hospital, police said. The incident happened Friday evening during 'aarti'.

Police informed the public about the incident and the subsequent detention of a mentally challenged man through a post on X.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Yogendra Bahadur Singh on Saturday said a new idol was being installed in the temple.

Police are interrogating the man still in their in custody, he said.