Durga idol immersion conducted peacefully in Ranchi amid tight security

Ranchi, Oct 3 (PTI) The immersion of idols of Goddess Durga was conducted peacefully by various puja committees at around 18 water bodies in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday.

The water bodies designated by the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) for immersion included Bada Talab, Kanke Dam, Line Tank Talab, Argora Pond, Dhurva Dam, Button Pond and Chadri Pond, among others.

Paras Rana, Superintendent of Police (SP), City, said, "More than 2,000 security personnel, including traffic police, have been deployed for the immersion. Over 100 processions of Durga idols have been taken out. At least five security personnel, along with a sub-inspector, have been assigned to each procession." He further said that tight security has been ensured at the water bodies as well, and barricading done at popular immersion sites, including Bada Talab, Line Tank Talab, Chadri Talab, Jail Talab, Kanke Dam, Dhurwa Dam and other locations, to prevent any untoward incident.

As water levels have been high due to continuous rainfall, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units and quick response teams have also been deployed, Rana said.

In Ranchi and its surrounding areas, massive crowds thronged the roads for the idol immersions. PTI RPS RPS ACD