Durga idol immersion held at Raj Bhavan on Vijayadashami

Lucknow, Oct 2 (PTI) The idol of Goddess Durga was ceremoniously immersed at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Thursday on the occasion of Vijayadashami, following traditional rituals and religious customs, according to an official statement.

The immersion took place after a formal puja and aarti were performed under the guidance and inspiration of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, it added.

The ceremony was held near the cowshed within the Raj Bhavan premises, where devotees bid an emotional farewell to the idol amid the sound of traditional drums and devotional songs.

The event fostered a sense of devotion, enthusiasm, unity, and collective spirit among the participants.

A large number of devotees, including Raj Bhavan officials, staff members, residents, and children, were present on the occasion. PTI KIS NB NB