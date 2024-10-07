Durga puja 2024: RG Kar case overshadows Bengal's biggest festival

Kolkata: Durga puja, West Bengal's biggest carnival, is likely to be subdued this year as calls to boycott the festivities grow in response to protests over the brutal rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar hospital in August, casting a shadow over the city's festive spirit.

The killing of the doctor on duty at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 has ignited profound emotional turmoil across the state, as the vibrant excitement of Durga puja has been overshadowed by the troubling paradox of worshipping the goddess of strength and protection while real-life women continue to face grave dangers.

As Kolkata grapples with this tragedy, the city stands at a crossroads between tradition and change, torn between devotion to the goddess Durga, symbolising strength, protection, and justice, and the harsh reality of daily violence and injustice faced by women.

“It appears that this year’s Durga puja will be much more subdued due to the RG Kar incident and the ongoing protests. Many people may participate in the Puja but choose to avoid the festive celebrations. Many can relate to the victim and her family, which is why the protests have emerged so spontaneously,” sociologist Prashanta Roy told PTI.

The incident sparked an emotional outcry across the state, especially in the eastern metropolis, where nearly 3,000 Durga pujas are organised.

For many Kolkatans, this year's Durga puja has transformed from a mere festival into a symbol of the ongoing struggle for justice, prompting reflection on the significance of worshipping a goddess when real-life women embodying her spirit remain unsafe.

“How can the city celebrate a festival that glorifies the divine feminine while turning a blind eye to the real-life women who suffer? This year, Durga puja may not only be a celebration but also a platform for a broader conversation about women’s safety and justice. This conversation is long overdue,” said a professor of a government college, who has been at the forefront of protests but did not wish to be named.

In the days leading up to Durga puja, Kolkata, typically buzzes with preparations — streets lined with pandals, lights strung up, and the air filled with the scent of festive delicacies — but this year, a noticeable silence prevails, punctuated by the cries of “We Want Justice” echoing across the city.

Durga puja is not only Bengal's most celebrated festival but also a major economic driver, generating approximately Rs 32,377 crore in revenue according to a 2019 British Council of India report, and in 2024, this figure is expected to rise, providing vital support to thousands of livelihoods, including marquee creators, idol-makers, dhakis (traditional drummers), electricians, and vendors.

"This call to stay away from the festivities has two dimensions. Although the urban and semi-urban masses might respond to this call, the rural people are likely to participate in the festival.

"But this call for shunning festivities is likely to have an impact on the economy during Durga puja - be it advertisement revenues for various clubs or small-time traders, food stall owners, street food vendors, drummers and decorators who wait for Durga Puja throughout the year,” socio-political analyst Maidul Islam told PTI.

The typical pre-puja shopping frenzy at popular markets has sharply declined, leaving vendors who depend on Durga puja for a significant portion of their annual income struggling.

"This year the sale has not been like previous years. Nearly 40 per cent of our puja stock is still in godowns," said Karthik Barui, a trader at Hatibagan Market.

Several Durga puja clubs complained that the advertisement revenue this year has come down by 20-30 per cent from the last two years, Kajal Sarkar, president of the Forum for Durgotsab, an umbrella organisation of nearly 800 odd community pujas in Kolkata and its suburbs, told PTI.

“The ad collection period is August and September and these two months witnessed intense protests across the state, so most of the brands were wary about whether to give out advertisements,” he said.

“The cost of marquees, lights, decorations, and idols are all borne from the funds of the clubs and the officials of the club and are later covered by the ad revenues. But this year a huge amount is being spent from our pockets only,” Saswata Basu, president of Hatibagan Sarbojonin and secretary of the forum, told PTI.

Many community puja committees are concerned about potential unforeseen and unplanned protests, despite Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma's assurance that Durga puja will be peaceful.

Several of these puja committees across West Bengal have declined the state government’s grant of Rs 85,000 to support the festival, choosing instead to express their solidarity with the ongoing protests.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently said people look forward to the festivities during Durga puja as it is one of the state's biggest festivals.

“All of us are pained by the R G Kar incident. The matter is before the Supreme Court and the CBI is probing the case. So all of us must have faith in the judiciary and should not mix protests with the festival,” TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

“We are not against Durga puja. But we won’t be part of the festivities as we will be on the streets with our protests and fast-unto-death. For us, indulging in festivities would be a mockery of justice,” junior doctor Aniket Mahato said.