Durga Puja Carnival: WB govt asks Kolkata Metro to ensure train services till midnight on Oct 27

Kolkata, Oct 20 (PTI) The West Bengal government has asked authorities of Metro Railway Kolkata to ensure train services till midnight on October 27 to facilitate smooth movement of commuters for the ‘Durga Puja Carnival’ on that day, an official said.

Advertisment

As a large number of people are expected to attend the carnival on Red Road here, the special commissioner of the Transport Department has written to the general manager of the Metro Railway to make sure that train services are operational till midnight on October 27, the official said.

Idols of the top community Durga Pujas in Kolkata are showcased in a colourful parade at the annual carnival.

UNESCO had in 2021 accorded the Intangible Heritage status to the Durga Puja in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) said it will operate 23 additional buses till midnight on October 27.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Kolkata, has also written to all private bus, minibus, taxi and auto-rickshaw unions to ensure the availability of sufficient public transport for smooth transportation of people on that day, the official added. PTI RG RBT