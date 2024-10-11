Durga Puja celebrated with religious fervour in Nagaland

Kohima, Oct 11 (PTI) Durga Puja was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety by the people belonging to the Hindu community in Nagaland, a Christian-majority state.

Dressed in traditional attire, revellers thronged around 60 magnificently decorated marquees that have been erected across the state. Of these Durga Puja pandals, more than 50 are in the state's commercial hub Dimapur and Chumoukedima district and at least seven are in the capital Kohima.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy CM Y Patton greeted the people on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The governor visited various Puja pandals in the state capital and offered prayers to the goddess Durga.

“I extend my warm wishes for a joyous #DurgaPuja and #Dussehra. May the celebration of good over evil fill our hearts with hope, courage and positivity. Let us celebrate the spirit of victory and new beginnings,” Rio posted on X.

Patton extended warm wishes to everyone celebrating the Puja and hoped that the festival, which symbolises the triumph of good over evil, brings strength, prosperity and peace to all.

The Durga Puja committees organised various programmes and competitions marking the festival.

The celebration would culminate on Sunday with Vijaya Dashami when the idols of Durga will be immersed. PTI NBS BDC