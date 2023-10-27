Durga Puja committees showcase idols, artworks at grand 'carnival' in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) Around 100 community Durga Puja organisers in Kolkata showcased their idols and artworks at a 'carnival' organised by the state government in the heart of the city on Friday evening.

Decorated tableaux of the crowd-puller community pujas of the city, including Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani, Barisha Club, Tala Prattoy and Thakurpukur SB Park, took part in the programme.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present at the programme along with her cabinet colleagues. Among the others who attended were diplomats of different countries, film stars, sportspersons and notable personalities from various fields.

The tableaux were accompanied by cultural performances by members of the clubs that organise these Durga Pujas. Thousands of people who gathered on the two sides of Red Road to witness the extravaganza cheered the performances and the artwork that were paraded for around half a kilometre.

Jodhpur Park Puja Committee showcased its this year's theme of 'eye donation', while Hindustan Park Sarbojonin presented its theme of 'saving greens'. The Telengabagan Puja Committee presented its theme of 'giving voice to the have-nots' and the Abasar Puja Committee showcased the coming together of friends from all communities during Durga Puja through its tableau.

Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta led the dancing troupe of Barisha Sarbojonin, while state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya was among the performers that accompanied the tableau of Hindustan Road Sarbojonin.

"We've been waiting for this show since the festivities ended. The carnival has become an important part of Durga Puja celebrations," said Somnath Das of Santoshpur Lake Pally. PTI SUS SOM