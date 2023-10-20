Durga Puja festivities begin in Tripura amid tight security

Agartala, Oct 20 (PTI) Durga Puja festivities began in Tripura amid tight security, as most of the big-budget pujas were inaugurated and revellers hit the streets to celebrate the biggest festival of the northeastern state.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated several pujas and urged everyone to maintain discipline so that all can enjoy the festivities.

A huge rush was witnessed at markets as people made last-minute purchases while large crowds were also seen in local restaurants as revellers dined out.

Tripura is hosting more than 2,500 community Durga Pujas this year, with West Tripura district alone recording over 850 puja pandals.

"Security has been beefed up across the state to ensure peaceful celebration of Durga Puja. Special arrangements have been made for Sadar sub-division which will host around 300 pujas," West Tripura Superintendent of Police Ramesh Yadav told reporters on Friday.

CCTV cameras have been installed at big-budget pujas to manage the crowds, he said, adding the BSF has been asked to maintain a strict vigil along the international border with Bangladesh to foil any infiltration attempt. PTI PS ACD