'Durga Puja more than festival, it's heartbeat of our identity': Mamata

Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asserted that for Bengalis, Durga Puja is more than a festival and is the heartbeat of the identity, art and heritage of the community.

She inaugurated 10 Durga Pujas in south Kolkata amid chanting of 'shlokas' (hymns), beating of 'dhaak' (drums) and blowing of conch shells.

"For us, Durga Puja is more than just a festival, it's the heartbeat of our identity, our art and our heritage... The pandals reflect the spirit of community that brings people from all walks of life together to celebrate the divine and embrace the joy of togetherness," she said in a post on X.

Among the pujas she inaugurated during the day are 64 Pally, Bakulbagan Sarbajanin, Abasar, Priyanath Mallick Road, Sanghasree, Chakraberia and Chetla Sarbajanin Durgotsab.

In another social media post, Banerjee wished people on the occasion of Tritiya or the third day of the festivities, saying, "We are inching closer to the four days that Bengalis around the world eagerly await all year." The CM has inaugurated over 60 pujas in Kolkata and around 800 pujas virtually in other districts since Mahalaya. PTI SUS ACD