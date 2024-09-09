Durga Puja organisers hopeful festival, RG Kar protests can be held together

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) Most Durga Puja organisers on Monday said while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged protesters seeking justice for the murdered RG Kar doctor to prepare for the festival, they are hopeful that the celebrations and agitation will continue simultaneously.

Santosh Mitra Square Puja committee, known for its large-scale celebrations, said while the festival will proceed as usual, they will also advocate for justice for the murdered postgraduate trainee doctor.

Debashis Kumar, organiser of Tridhara Sammilani Puja and a senior member of the 'Forum for Durgotsav,' told PTI, "The Chief Minister has made an appeal and we are moving forward with our preparations for the festival, which is just a month away." Banerjee had previously urged organisers to prepare for the festival despite the recent tragic incident.

During an administrative meeting at state secretariat Nabanna here on Monday, Banerjee said, "A month has passed (after the shocking RG Kar incident. Now, please prepare for the festival which is 30 days away." Asked about social media campaigns that call for boycotting the festival until justice is served, Kumar said, "We will make arrangements. If visitors choose not to come, our pandal will remain empty. We demand justice for the woman doctor and her family and for the security of every woman." "Those willing to celebrate should not be prevented during the five days of the festival," Kumar, the TMC MLA from Rasbehari, said.

Partha Ghosh, a founder member of the forum and office-bearer of the Shivmandir Durga Puja Committee, remarked, "The Chief Minister’s appeal has been noted, and our preparations are underway with the help of numerous labourers. We hope that those who wish to visit our pandal will not be discouraged." The forum's social media message said, "Chalchitro thakle khali, bhalo ki lagbe bangalir? (What if the pedestal is empty, will that please Bengalis?) Bichar jurok myer khato, pujo firuk ager moto. (Let justice heal the wound of losing our daughter and let Durga Puja return as before.)" Somnath Das of Santoshpur Lake Pally asserted, "No political or non-political organisation has the right to disrupt Durga Puja festivities. Many artisans and labourers depend on community puja organisers. The entire city transforms into an art gallery during these five days. Protests for justice can continue, but we will not allow any attempt to halt Durga Puja." PTI SUS MNB