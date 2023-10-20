Durga Puja pandal in Dwarka showcases real-life iconic women like President Murmu, Sudha Murty

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) A Durga Puja pandal in Dwarka is not only showcasing the various forms of the goddess, but also real-life iconic women like President Droupadi Murmu, Sudha Murty and Lt General (Retd) Madhuri Kanitkar.

Titled "Durga Puja: A Tribute to Power, Wisdom, and Resilience in Society," Dakshinayan Housing Society's celebrations in Dwarka sector four are always centred around specific themes.

The theme of Dakshinayan's Sharodotsav revolves around ''Shakti.'' "Celebrating Shakti can illuminate the inner power in every woman. The festivities here go beyond the divine and focus on the innate strength, determination, and beauty of womanhood in all its glorious forms. Durga Puja is a celebration of power and wisdom," said Ankur Bhattacharya, one of the organisers.

Chitralekha, one of the members of the organising committee said a tapestry, woven from around 200 sarees donated by the women of Dakshinayan society, stands tall as a symbol of the nurturing love.

Dakshinayan pays homage to the remarkable achievements and indomitable spirit of some celebrated women, while the festival honours the essence of womanhood itself, she added.