Durga Puja: Police stage flag marches to instill confidence among people in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district

Jamshedpur: Police conducted flag marches in the rural and urban areas of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Sunday to instill confidence among citizens during the Durga Puja festival, a senior police officer said.

Senior superintendent of police Kishore Kaushal has appealed to people to observe the festival with communal harmony and warned of stringent action against anti-social elements.

Adequate number of police personnel along with quick response teams and a platoon of Rapid Action Force have been deployed in the district, particularly in the steel city of Jamshedpur, the SSP said.

Police were directed to be vigilant in the sensitive areas and monitor social media for objectionable messages and videos that could lead to law and order problems.

Two police teams along with QRT and RAF marched in two different routes covering the urban and rural pockets of the district including Mango, Sakchi and Jugsalai here.

Earlier, deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri and SSP had a meeting with the district peace committee and the Central Durga Puja Committee to discuss security measures for devotees visiting puja pandals.