Durga Puja rush: Over 35 lakh people availed Kolkata Metro Rail services from Sep 27-30

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) Around 35.5 lakh passengers have so far availed the Kolkata Metro Rail services during the festive period of Durga Puja – September 27 (Panchami) to September 30 (Astami) – an official said.

Over 4 lakh passengers booked tickets through the dedicated 'Aamar Kolkata Metro' app during the period, he said.

On September 30 (‘Astami’), 8.27 lakh people preferred travelling by metro railway, the official said in a statement.

“More than 6.37 lakh passengers travelled on the ‘Blue Line’ (Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram) and over 1.65 lakh passengers travelled on the ‘Green Line’ (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V) on September 30,” it said.

From ‘Panchami’ to ‘Astami’ (September 27 to September 30), over 27.32 lakh passengers travelled on the ‘Blue Line’, while the ‘Green Line’ carried more than 7.31 lakh people, the statement said.

The Durga Puja festivities will continue on October 1 (Navami) and October 2 (Dashami). PTI SUS RBT