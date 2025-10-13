Durgapur gang rape: Bengal governor says stern action must

Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday expressed concern over the alleged gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur, terming the incident "very shocking," and said that stern action must be taken to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

Bose said that he had already sought details about the incident and those responsible would face strict action.

"This is a very shocking incident and it is not that this has happened for the first time. Steps have to be taken to ward off similar instances in future. This has to be looked into seriously and action has to be taken," the governor said upon reaching Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Earlier, speaking to journalists at Howrah station, he said, "I have sought information about the incident. Strict action has to be taken against those who have committed this act. I will first meet the survivor before making any comments on the state's law and order situation." Bose's visit to Durgapur came amid mounting outrage across the state over the alleged sexual assault, which has triggered fresh political sparring between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP.

Two more persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged gang rape of the 23-year-old medical student, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five, police said.

According to officials, the second-year student of a private medical college in Durgapur, originally from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district, was allegedly gang-raped on the night of October 10 when she had gone outside the college campus with a male friend to have dinner.

Police have said that the investigation is being conducted on a priority basis, and a medical examination of the survivor has been completed.