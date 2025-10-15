Durgapur gang rape case: Court remands survivor's friend to 7-day police custody

Durgapur (WB), Oct 15 (PTI) A court in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Wednesday remanded a gang rape survivor's friend, arrested in connection with the incident, to seven-day police custody.

The second-year student hailing from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped by some men outside the campus of the private medical college, of which she is a student, in Durgapur on Friday night when she went out with the friend for dinner.

He is the sixth person arrested in the case that led to a political furore in West Bengal.

The sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM), Durgapur, remanded the man to police custody for seven days.

Five other accused persons have been arrested and are already in police custody.

The woman's parents, who rushed to Durgapur from Odisha upon learning of their daughter's plight, lodged an FIR with the New Township police station here following the incident. PTI COR AMR ACD