Durgapur gang rape: Guv says he lacks confidence to say Bengal is safe, calls for 2nd renaissance

Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) Amid public outrage over the alleged gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday expressed deep concern over the "shocking" incident, saying he lacked confidence to say that West Bengal is safe, and called for a "second renaissance" to make the state secure for women.

Bose, who travelled to the industrial town in Paschim Bardhaman district and met the survivor's family, said the incident has "shaken the public conscience" and stressed that "stern action" must be taken to prevent recurrence of such crimes.

"This is a very shocking incident, and it is not that this has happened for the first time. Steps have to be taken to ward off similar instances in future. This has to be looked into seriously and action has to be taken," the Governor told reporters upon reaching Durgapur.

Later at a press briefing in the industrial town, Bose said, "I cannot say with confidence that Bengal is safe. Bengal society led to the renaissance of this nation, today we need a second renaissance. Bengal should be made safe for the girl child. We have to own up to responsibility and ensure justice is given to the victim." Bengal Renaissance refers to a major social reform movement during the 19th and early 20th centuries in the Bengal region of undivided India.

The governor, who met the 23-year-old medical student, a resident of Odisha, and her parents, said he would not divulge details of their conversation, but added that he assured them that "all steps will be taken to ensure justice." "It is high time that all of us stand together and say, 'Stop, or we will make it stop.' We will do everything to give justice to the family," Bose said.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to journalists at Howrah station before leaving for Durgapur, Bose said, "I have sought information about the incident. Strict action has to be taken against those who have committed this act. I will first meet the survivor before making any comments on the state's law and order situation." Bose's visit came amid mounting political sparring between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP, both trading barbs over the state's law and order record.

The BJP has accused the Mamata Banerjee government of "failing to protect women", while the TMC has slammed the saffron party for "politicising a tragedy." Police said two more persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the case, taking the total number of arrests to five.

The survivor, a second-year student of a private medical college, was allegedly gang-raped on the night of October 10 when she went out with a male friend for dinner.

The governor's sharp remarks, particularly his admission that he "cannot say Bengal is safe" , are likely to add fuel to the political fire, coming a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced criticism for her remarks suggesting that the incident was being "politicised." Bose, who described the episode as "a test of Bengal's moral fabric", said he visited "ground zero to understand the suffering of the people affected." "Now I have an idea of what exactly happened and how it should be tackled. We will take all steps to ensure that justice is done, and that this is not repeated in future," he said.

The Durgapur incident has triggered state-wide protests and candlelight marches, with student groups and women's organisations demanding swift justice and stronger laws against sexual violence. PTI PNT NN