Durgapur gang-rape victim attends TI parade, testifies before magistrate

Kolkata, Oct 24 (PTI) A woman junior doctor, who was gang raped in West Bengal's Durgapur, on Friday attended the Test Identification (TI) parade, where the accused were brought face-to-face with her in the magistrate's court, police said.

Five of the six arrested persons were brought before the student of the private medical college. She was accompanied by her mother and she later recorded her testimony before the magistrate, a police officer said.

The sixth arrested person -- a classmate of the student with whom she had gone for dinner when the incident took place on October 10, was not brought for identification.

Additional Magistrate Rajib Sarkar and the investigating officer in the case were present during the exercise which continued from noon to 1.30 pm.

"The entire process was videographed amid tight security," he said.

The 23-year-old woman, hailing from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district, was raped on October 10 triggering an uproar as members of NCW and Odisha Women's Commission, civil rights activists, doctors' forum and political parties visited the area and held demonstrations. PTI SUS ACD