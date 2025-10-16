Durgapur gang rape victim in relationship with one of arrested accused: Police

Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) Investigators probing the gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur have claimed that the survivor was in a romantic relationship with one of the six arrested accused, and it was he with whom she had gone out of the college campus on October 10 when she was sexually assaulted, police said on Thursday.

This man, who was the last to be arrested, is her classmate, and they had gone out as part of a planned meeting on the night of the incident, an officer said.

"The survivor was in a relationship with the arrested friend. We have gathered sufficient evidence to establish that. Their interaction on WhatsApp also supports it," the officer said.

As per police, both the survivor and her friend stated that on the night of the incident, they had gone to the jungle near a cremation ground.

"According to their version, three miscreants followed them on their way to the jungle. When the couple entered the forest, the three followed and suddenly attacked them. The situation changed drastically within moments," the officer added.

The police officer further said the two have repeatedly changed their versions of the incident and investigators suspect a deliberate attempt to mislead the probe.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the police once again cordoned off the crime scene in the forested area as part of further investigation.

"Although a section had been sealed off earlier, an additional area was cordoned off today," the officer confirmed.

Throughout the day, the five arrested accused and the survivor's classmate were interrogated in multiple rounds, the officer said, adding that at one stage, the accused were brought face-to-face for cross-examination.

The woman, who hailed from Odisha, and her friend were students of a private medical college in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district.