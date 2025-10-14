Durgapur gangrape: Cal HC grants permission to BJP for holding protest

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Durgapur police authority to allow a demonstration by the BJP at a place in front of the office of the Asansol Durgapur Development Authority, protesting the gangrape of a medical student there.

The petitioner prayed for direction to the West Bengal police to grant permission to the opposition party from 6 am till 6 pm every day till October 19 for holding the demonstration.

The petitioner stated before the court that the authorities concerned have granted a no objection certificate (NOC) for holding the demonstration, but the police were yet to give permission for it.

Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) disposed of the petition directing the police authority to "act accordingly" upon the petitioner filing copies of the NOC before the officer-in-charge of Durgapur police station.

A student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped outside the campus on October 10 when she had gone out with a friend to have dinner. The police have so far arrested six persons, including the friend, in connection with the incident. PTI AMR NN