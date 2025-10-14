Durgapur gangrape: Police reconstruct crime scene with 5 arrested accused, victim's friend

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) The West Bengal Police on Tuesday afternoon reconstructed the crime scene with the five accused and the friend of the Durgapur gangrape victim, as part of the investigation, a senior officer said.

The accused and the woman’s friend were taken to the spot in a jungle near the private medical college where she is a student, to complete the process, he said.

"They were taken to the crime spot for reconstruction of the crime scene. The entire process was videographed in the presence of an IPS officer. We will corroborate their version with that of the victim," the officer, who is a part of the investigating team, told PTI.

Before the reconstruction of the crime scene, investigating officers questioned the victim’s friend for nearly an hour, he said.

The investigators said they were also probing into the role of the woman’s friend with whom she had gone outside the college campus for dinner.

The second-year student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night.

Meanwhile, two of the five arrested accused were on Tuesday morning taken to their respective residences, primarily to find evidence linked to the crime which they may have concealed, the officer said.

During the search, police seized a few clothes from the duo's homes, which were allegedly worn by them during the crime, he said.

Earlier, the clothes of the other three arrested accused were seized from their possessions as a part of the investigation, he said.

"These clothes will be sent for forensic examination. The results will help in our investigation," the officer said.

The mobile phones seized from the possession of the five arrested accused were also sent for tests, he said, adding, the police were questioning fellow students of the victim as part of the probe, too.

Later in the day, the five accused would be taken for medical examination, he said. PTI SCH ACD RBT