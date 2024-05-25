During Cong-SP rule, day began with news of scams, ended with terror blasts: Adityanath

Lucknow, May 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said when the country was ruled by the Congress and state by the Samajwadi Party, one's day would begin with news about corruption cases and end with that of terrorist blasts.

The chief minister's remark came during a public meeting at Pipraich in Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency where he was seeking votes for BJP candidate and sitting MP Ravi Kishan Shukla.

Adityanath also addressed election rallies in Maharajganj, Deoria, Bansgaon, and Gorakhpur, ahead of polling in 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state on Saturday.

During the rally in Gorakhpur, the chief minister also hailed the prime minister, saying terrorism and corruption have been eradicated from India under Modi's leadership.

"In contrast, during the rule of Congress and the Samajwadi Party, the day would begin with a news about a scam and end with a terrorist explosion. Today, even if a firecracker bursts, Pakistan clarifies it has no involvement," he said.

"This is the new India, which neither provokes anyone nor tolerates provocation," an official statement quoted him as saying.

Adityanath emphasised that while the Modi government is elevating India's reputation globally, the alliance between Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) has always led to a disaster.

During a rally in Kushinagar where he was seeking votes for party candidate Vijay Kumar Dubey, Adityanath attacked members of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh saying that during the COVID-19 crisis, when the country was in trouble, members of the Congress and SP were missing in action instead of helping the public.

"Among the two boys, one fled to England while the other escaped to Italy," he said, apparently hinting towards SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, respectively.

"During the rule of Congress and SP, the poor and Musahar community were starving to death, and at that time, we (BJP) protested to fight for their rights. Today, under the prime minister's leadership, we have provided each Musahar family with a house, a land lease, and a ration card," Adityanath said.

BJP national president J P Nadda was also present at the rally in Kushinagar.

Addressing a public meeting in Maharajganj, Adityanath accused the Congress and other members of the INDIA bloc of causing "significant harm" to the country.

"In their quest for power, they have divided the nation and torn apart its social fabric. They propose amending the Constitution to redirect OBC reservations to Muslims, a deeply conspiratorial move against the country that we cannot accept," he said.

"In West Bengal, Congress's ally Trinamool Congress attempted to allocate all OBC reservation to Muslims, a decision that the Calcutta High Court deemed 'unconstitutional'. The court affirmed that Muslims are not entitled to reservations in India," Adityanath said.

He warned that religion-based reservations could lay the foundation for further division of the country.

On this occasion, he sought votes for BJP's Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat nominee and Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary.

At a rally in Deoria Lok Sabha constituency, Adityanath said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Lord Ram has been seated in the grand temple in Ayodhya, whereas the Congress used to question Lord Ram's existence and the SP had fired bullets at Ram 'bhakts' (devotees) in Ayodhya.

He urged voters to support BJP candidate Shashank Mani Tripathi, the Lok Sabha candidate from Deoria.

He highlighted that the Modi government has chosen the son of Lieutenant General Prakash Mani Tripathi for this constituency, and emphasised that securing a victory for Tripathi would uplift the morale of the country's security forces.

While campaigning in the Bansgaon Lok Sabha seat for party candidate Kamlesh Paswan, Adityanath said under the Congress rule, mornings were dominated by news of corruption and evenings by terrorist blasts.

He termed the INDI Alliance as 'Ramdrohi,' accusing them of wanting to permit cow slaughter in the country, and warned that voting for them would mean partnering in this sin.

"I am campaigning nationwide, I have found there is widespread support for the Modi government with people echoing slogans of 'Fir ek baar Modi sarkar' and 'Abki baar, 400 paar'." He stated that the five phases of the election have clearly shown that Ram 'bhakts' are on one side and 'Ramdrohis' on the other. PTI NAV RPA