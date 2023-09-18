During Rajya Sabha debate, Derek O'Brien lashes out at govt, PM

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Monday launched a scathing attack on the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of issues including the violence in Manipur, and holding a grand function at the BJP headquarters on a day four security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking during a discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years Starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories And Learnings', O'Brien also had heated exchanges with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over time allocation for his party.

"Give me back my parliament, which is not mocked. Give me back my parliament which is not undermined. Give me back my parliament where prime ministers come and answer questions on the floor of the Lok sabha and on the floor of Rajya Sabha," the TMC leader stated.

In the last seven years not a single question was answered on the floor of Parliament, he said.

He also spoke about the ongoing phase of violence in Manipur.

"Give me back my India, give me back my Bharat where a state is not consumed by violence for five months. Sorry Manipur we still haven't managed to send our honourable Prime Minister to you. From all of us sorry," he said in the Upper House.

Taking a dig at the prime minister for attending a felicitation function at the BJP headquarter for the successful G20 summit on a day when four security personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Kashmir, O'Brien said, "Give me back my India where PM pays condolences when jawans are martyred and not attend party functions." He also raised the issue of unemployment and inflation and said common people were suffering due to the constant rise in prices.

He alleged profitable public sector enterprises which are crown jewels are being privatised and people's hard earned money is used to cover-up frauds and corporate losses amounting to around Rs 13 lakh crore, he alleged.

"Give me back my India where champion athletes are not sexually harassed, where abusive men in power are not shielded," Brien said.

The Trinamool Congress MP also attacked the government for not following the pre-legislative consultation process before bringing a legislation.

"On record I say that nine out of 10 bills are marked by zero or incomplete pre-legislative consultation," O'Brien said.

"Give me back my Parliament where we get to see honourable prime minister regularly here with us. In 2021 our honorable PM was here for 4 hours and three minutes between two houses," he alleged.

He also accused that the government's actions were against the principles of federalism.

Even as O'Brien targeted the government, Dhankhar pointed out that the MP has lost his track.

"You have lost your track, the subject is specific..yes Mr O'Brien don't look around. Each word you said has nothing to do with the subject," Dhankhar told O'Brien.

An exchange of words ensued between O'Brien and the Chairman when his speech time was cut short.

Amid protest from O'Brien, Dhankhar adjourned the House for the day as the clock turned 6 PM.