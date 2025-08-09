DU's anti-defacement notification unlawful, favours ABVP: NSUI

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Congress-affiliated NSUI on Saturday said Delhi University's newly issued 'anti-defacement' notification was aimed at influencing the upcoming DUSU elections in favour of the RSS-backed ABVP.

National Students' Union of India national president Varun Choudhary said the students' body supports clean and fair elections as per the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and court orders, but claimed that the latest rules go beyond the legal framework and will "hurt campus democracy." The notification requires candidates to deposit a bond of Rs 1 lakh, which NSUI said would prevent students from poor and marginalised backgrounds from contesting.

Choudhary pointed out that the Lyngdoh Committee has capped poll expenditure at Rs 5,000 and alleged that the deposit sought was "unconstitutional" and without legal backing.

The student group also objected to a provision penalising candidates for not removing fake or unauthorised posters within 24 hours, attracting fines up to Rs 25,000 and possible suspension.

The NSUI said it would be impractical to enforce, given the university's vast campuses.

Choudhary also alleged that the university was "selectively using" court and National Green Tribunal orders to impose restrictions that go beyond prescribed norms, claiming the move was politically motivated, if seen against the backdrop of the defeat of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the last DUSU election.

"DU will not be allowed to become a BJP playground. NSUI will fight against this unconstitutional overreach," Choudhary added.

Ahead of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, the University of Delhi on Friday issued guidelines to prevent the defacement of public property.