DU's English Dept hikes fee for PhD course by 12 times, claim teachers

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Delhi University's English Department has hiked the fee for its PhD programme by 12 times, from Rs 1,932 last year to Rs 23,968 now, a section of teachers claimed on Thursday.

According to them, the fee for PhD programmes in all other streams was around Rs 4,400.

However, there was no official word on it from the university administration.

The fee hike was criticised by a teachers' body and student outfits who alleged that it was a step towards "privatisation" and "commercialisation" of education under the new National Education Policy.

In a letter to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the Democratic Teachers' Front registered its protest against the fee hike and demanded its rollback.

"This is commercialisation of public-funded universities - a key policy of the National Education Policy 2020. This has to resisted if education and opportunities have to remain available for all," one of the signatories of the letter, Abha Dev, member, DUTA Executive, said in a statement.

She added that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) saw similar fee hike after the university took loan from the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) earlier.

The DU unit of the All India Students' Association (AISA) has demanded that the role of HEFA loans should be examined to check if the fee has been hiked to pay the interest on the loan.

"The role of HEFA must also be examined, in which the government grants for universities are being replaced by loans which also have the component of interest. Delhi University has already procured loans worth Rs 1,800 crore, which will be extracted along with interest from students' pockets," the left-wing student outfit said.

Another left-wing student organisation, Students' Federation of India (SFI), also condemned the move stating that it will impact the accessibility to quality higher education.

"We strongly oppose the fee hike in DU. It is a blatant attack on publicly funded education institutions... The move limits opportunities and exacerbates financial stress on students and their families," it said in a statement.

It also alleged that the administration did not provide enough time for students to pay the fees. "The students were asked to pay the amount through a one-day deadline," it said.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) opposed the fee hike and emphasised on the need for a students' union in central universities to voice such issues. PTI SJJ SMN