DU's first-ever International Legal Conclave begins

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Delhi University's first-ever International Legal Conclave began here on Saturday with advocates, bureaucrats, academicians, and parliamentarians sharing their views on ancient Indian jurisprudence and decolonising.

The two-day event will serve as a premier platform to encourage an engaging exchange of experiences, insights, and expertise, said the DU Students' Union (DUSU) which is organising the event.

"With a focus on enriching legal knowledge and providing valuable exposure, the conclave aims to empower the next generation of legal professionals," the students' body said.

The first day of the conclave saw participation from 2,000 people. Its inaugural session was attended by Attorney General of India Venkataramani and other panelists including Orissa High Court Judge Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, Former Additional Solicitor General of India Dr. Pinky Anand, and Proctor of Delhi University Professor Rajni Abbi.

The theme of the session was "Ancient Indian Jurisprudence and Decolonising Indian Laws" where the Attorney General emphasised the diversification of India while delving into ancient legal scripts and decolonising the legal system. He said history is shaped by ideology.

Justice Sahoo highlighted the constitutional aspects of democracy in India.

He also underlined the need for the legal system to adapt to the changing character of society.

Anand, an esteemed alumna of Campus Law Centre, DU, appreciated DUSU's initiative in engaging the youth through the conclave.

Anand stressed the importance of adapting legal values in modern society and advocated harmonious coexistence between religion and secularism, guided by principles of dignity.

Abbi highlighted the significance of the cultural aspects of the Indian legal jurisprudence and suggested renaming the country "Bharat" to reflect its unique cultural significance.

"The conclave is a significant step in fostering dialogue and knowledge-sharing among legal luminaries, students, and professionals, contributing to the growth and development of India's legal landscape," DUSU President Akshit Dahiya said. PTI VA RHL