DU's LSR inaugurates upgraded Swavalamban Resource Centre with advanced assistive technology

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) on Tuesday inaugurated its upgraded Swavalamban Resource Centre for Students with Disabilities, unveiling a suite of advanced AI-driven and assistive-technology tools aimed at strengthening inclusive and equitable access in higher education.

The centre now features a range of modern accessibility devices, including refreshable Braille displays, portable video magnifiers, digital reading systems and specialised software, an official statement said.

With around 100 differently-abled students enrolled at the LSR, including 35 who are visually impaired, the institution said the upgrades reaffirm its position as a leader in accessibility initiatives within the Delhi University (DU).

A major highlight of the refurbished centre is Hark Ai, an artificial intelligence-powered device capable of reading handwriting, translating documents in real time, identifying barcodes and describing images. Its single-button interface is designed to provide visually-impaired students with greater autonomy in navigating both print and digital content.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Chairperson Professor Pankaj Arora, who lauded the LSR for setting a model for other institutions. Acting Principal Professor Kanika K Ahuja said creating barrier-free learning spaces is central to the LSR's ethos.

"Self-reliance is not isolation but empowerment supported by accessible systems," she noted.

Originally conceptualised in 2012 and established with KPMG's support in 2013, Swavalamban has long served as a key component of the college's disability-support structure. After facing a funding-related closure in 2020 and a brief reopening in 2022, the centre underwent a major technology refresh this year through funding from an LSR alumna.

Faculty members Dr Karuna Rajeev and Dr Mahesh S Panicker led the upgrade, which also includes AI-enabled voice recorders, updated computer systems and software such as JAWS 2026, Dolphin Supernova and Kurzweil 3000, the statement said.

