DU's Miranda House hosts panel discussion on experiences in Antarctica

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Students of Miranda House College on Tuesday listened to first-hand accounts of life in Antarctica as speakers at a panel discussion spoke on resilience, leadership and perseverance from polar expeditions.

The Policy Centre & Gender Lab (PCGL) of the college, in collaboration with UNESCO and Her World India, organised a multimedia session titled "Live Your Dreams: Lessons from Antarctica", aimed at linking experiences from extreme environments to everyday challenges, an official statement read.

Inaugurating the programme, Miranda House College's principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said stories from harsh conditions encourage individuals to push personal limits and offer insights relevant to daily life and leadership.

In the panel discussion, polar expeditioner and leadership specialist Jens Neumann spoke about teamwork and decision-making in demanding situations, while psychologist and polar explorer Alexandra Guryeva highlighted the importance of mental strength, self-discovery and emotional balance during isolation, officials said.