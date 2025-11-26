DU's Miranda House launches digital museum honouring women of Constituent Assembly

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) On the occasion of Samvidhan Divas, Delhi University’s Miranda House launched a digital and interactive museum dedicated to the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly who played a crucial role in drafting the Indian Constitution.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, the college said the initiative seeks to highlight the contributions of these “distinguished yet often overlooked” women whose leadership shaped India’s constitutional journey.

The launch was conducted virtually, drawing participation from students, faculty, alumni, and guests across Delhi and beyond. The inauguration was led by Prof. Rajni Abbi, Director of DU’s South Campus, former Mayor of Delhi, and an alumna of Miranda House.

Abbi praised the institution for creating a meaningful platform that preserves and showcases women's voices in the Constitution-making process.

DU’s South Campus Director also commended the collaborative work of the faculty and students who conceptualised and executed the project. More than 100 students attended the event, the college said.

Hosted on the official Miranda House website, the digital museum features curated panels, original speeches, audio-visual clips, rare documents, books, and narrative exhibits.

It offers short biographies and archival material that detail the ideas, interventions, and personal journeys of the 15 women who participated in the constitution-making debates.

Principal Prof. Bijayalaxmi Nanda said, “We are proud to honour the efforts of the fifteen women who contributed to drafting the Constitution. Their names and contributions must be remembered, recognised, and celebrated.” Calling the project a “lasting tribute”, the college said the digital museum will also serve as a valuable resource for students, researchers, and the wider public. The museum is located in the college library and is accessible online.

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas commemorates the official adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. The government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015. PTI MHS RHL