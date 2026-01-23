DU's nod for establishment of medical genetics department at MAMC, Lok Nayak Hospital

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The University of Delhi has given the requisite academic and regulatory approval for the establishment and operationalisation of the Department of Medical Genetics at Maulana Azad Medical College and the associated Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said in a statement on Friday.

The Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) is a government medical college in New Delhi, affiliated to the University of Delhi.

According to the statement, the approval includes two DM (Doctorate of Medicine) super-specialty seats in Medical Genetics, which will strengthen clinical genetics, precision medicine and rare disease care in public healthcare system of the national capital.

"This is a major step towards precision and preventive healthcare in Delhi. Genetic science will help us detect diseases early and treat them better. Our goal is to provide world-class care for every citizen through public hospitals," the Delhi health minister said.

The minister said that with advanced diagnostics, gene-based therapies, and specialised training, the national capital is moving towards precision and preventive medicine that can change lives at the earliest stage. "This initiative reflects our commitment to making world-class, technology-driven healthcare accessible to every citizen through our public institutions," he added.

According to the statement, the newly approved department will deal with genetic disorders across the life span, from fetal and neonatal stages to adulthood, with a focus on paediatric and rare diseases. It will enable advanced diagnostics, early risk assessment and targeted treatment through modern medical approaches such as gene therapy, antisense oligonucleotide therapy and in-utero interventions.

The department is expected to work closely with fetal medicine, paediatrics, adult medicine and oncology. It will also contribute to cancer genetics, where genetic markers are increasingly used to guide prognosis and personalised treatment. It was inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

In another event, the chief minister, along with the health minister, visited a mega blood donation camp organised at Thyagaraj Stadium to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, according to the statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Delhi health minister said, "The enthusiasm witnessed at this mega blood donation camp is truly inspiring. Citizens are voluntarily stepping forward to donate blood, reflecting the spirit of service and patriotism inspired by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose." "The Delhi government will continue organising similar camps to ensure timely availability of blood for patients in need. At the same time, we are promoting road safety by distributing helmets to donors, reinforcing the message of safety along with service," he added.