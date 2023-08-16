DU's north campus comes alive as new academic session begins

New Delhi: Delhi University's north campus came alive with the vibrant presence of freshers on the inaugural day of the academic session that commenced on Wednesday.

The new academic session for all programmes at the university began today with the academic calendar of the varsity back on track after being disrupted for the last three years due to the pandemic.

A mix of nervousness and excitement painted the faces of the freshers as they embarked on a new chapter of their college journey.

The new academic session for undergraduate students kicked off with orientation programmes held across all colleges of Delhi University.

During these orientation sessions, first-year students were introduced to the academic curriculum and courses by their professors while seniors students took the opportunity to acquaint the freshers with the college rules, the anti-ragging policy and the code of conduct.

The college societies set up stalls to entice freshers to join and actively participate in extracurricular activities.

Several students were accompanied by their parents on the first day of college. While pride radiated from parents for their children's admission into prestigious central university colleges, some were preoccupied with finding the right accommodation for their children that would provide a home away from home.

Numerous help desks were set up by student organisations such as The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Student Federation of India (SFI), and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to assist students in their accommodation endeavours.

On Wednesday, a stricter police presence was observed on the campus. Policemen were also seen lending a hand to guide the freshers to their respective colleges.

Throughout the campus, large banners of student political leaders welcomed the freshers. Student union bodies organised rallies and campaigns for the upcoming Delhi University Students’ union election, marking a return to the political arena after the Covid-induced hiatus.

The freshers are brimming with anticipation and high expectations as they step into their new college lives. Their admissions into Delhi University colleges were secured through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), conducted at the national level.

Aditi Birla, 19, pursuing B.Sc Mathematics at Ramjas College, said, "We had a tilak ceremony along with the orientation where seniors informed us about the curriculum and college societies. ABVP approached us, urging our votes in the upcoming elections. They also distributed flyers and pamphlets.

Rohit, a third-year student of BA Philosophy at Hindu College, affiliated with SFI (Student Federation of India), said, "We have initiated a helpline for students seeking PG accommodation and brokerage assistance. They won't have to pay hefty fees, as we have compiled a list of accommodations without any brokerage charges."

"Being from outside Delhi, I'm eager to explore the campus life here and visit the well-known hotspots like Tom Uncle Maggie Point and Sudama ki Chai, which my friends have told me about," said Sneha Rawat who is pursuing B.Sc Honours Mathematics at Ramjas College.

Third-year English Literature student at Hindu College and Unit President of SFI, Lenin said, "SFI has consistently operated in a pro-student manner from its inception. We've remained steadfast and invited students to join our cause. We've taken a bold stand for student interests, leading the way in student movements at Hindu College, unlike any other student party."