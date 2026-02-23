DU's northeast student body calls for strict action after Arunachali women's 'racial abuse' in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The North East Students Society Delhi University (NESSDU) has condemned an incident of alleged racial harassment involving three Arunachali students in the national capital, calling for strict and immediate action against those responsible.

In a statement issued on Monday, the student body said the three girls faced verbal harassment, racist slurs and intimidation on February 19 while installing an air conditioner at their rented residence in Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

It said the situation escalated unnecessarily even though the electrician apologised for the dust that accidentally fell on the lower floor due to the repair work.

The purported video of the incident that is being widely circulated on social media shows the women being racially abused and called derogatory names, which included a reference that they run a massage parlour.

Delhi police have registered an FIR under BNS sections on outraging a woman's modesty and promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, etc., against two people -- Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain, officials said.

According to NESSDU, the two individuals allegedly made remarks that racially stereotyping people from the northeast, including derogatory comments linking them to massage centres and drugs.

The accused also threatened the students, claiming that they had political influence, the statement read.

Calling the incident “deeply concerning”, the student body said it was not the first time people from the northeast had faced racism and harassment. It demanded appropriate legal and disciplinary measures to ensure accountability and prevent recurrence.

NESSDU said it would pursue all lawful avenues if strict action is not taken. PTI VBH VBH SKY SKY