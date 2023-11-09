DU's permanent faculty allowed to take up role of guest lecturers

New Delhi: Delhi University's permanent faculty can now take additional classes as guest faculty in the varsity or its colleges, an official notification has said.

"It is notified to all concerned that the university has permitted the permanent faculties to take additional classes as guest faculty in the university or its colleges," the notification dated October 31 read.

The allocation of additional classes should be over and above the prescribed workload of the permanent faculty, it said.

The permanent faculty can be appointed as guest faculty in only one institute or college other than the parent institute to take up to four credit courses in a semester, it said.

A faculty member will be required to obtain a 'No Objection Certificate' and a certificate from the parent institute to become a guest faculty in another institute.

An honorarium of Rs 1,500 per lecture and a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month will be paid to the faculty taking such additional classes, said the varsity.