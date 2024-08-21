DU's St. Stephen's college denies admission to 12 single girl child applicants

New Delhi: Delhi University's St. Stephen's College has rejected the applications of 12 'single girl child' students seeking admission to its undergraduate programme, a university official said on Wednesday.

The applications were submitted under a supernumerary quota created by the Delhi University (DU) as a special provision implemented this year. However, the college did not accept these applications, according to Dean of Academics Haneet Gandhi.

Calls and texts to St. Stephen's principal, John Varghese, for comment did not elicit a response.

"Around 19 single girl child students applied for admission to the BA Programme course at St. Stephen's. The college accepted the applications of seven students but rejected those of the remaining 12," Gandhi stated.

"This year, we have instructed all colleges to admit extra students for optimal filling of seats. St. Stephen's was asked to admit five per cent more students beyond its total seat capacity, but they refused to admit some single girl child applicants," she added.

Gandhi mentioned that she sent an email to the college principal and extended the deadline for the college to accept the admissions until midnight yesterday.

"He responded by saying that we were asking them to admit students beyond their capacity. However, last year, St. Stephen's admitted 20-30 percent more students," she said.

An additional 10 students were denied admissions under the unreserved category by the college citing the same reason, she added.

These students had written to Gandhi complaining about the issue after which the administration wrote to the college requesting them to accommodate the students, she said.

"If the college doesn't respond to our reject positively, we will think about what action can be taken for non compliance," she said responding to a query.

Earlier, the Delhi University announced that starting from the academic session 2024-25, one seat in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across its colleges would be reserved under the supernumerary quota for single girl child students. This initiative aims to promote higher education for single girls by providing them with additional support and admission opportunities.

Currently, undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2024-25 are underway in the Delhi University. The classes for the new batch of students will commence from August 29.