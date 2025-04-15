DU's Veer Savarkar College reserves 2 seats per course for applicants from land donor village

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Delhi University’s Veer Savarkar College will reserve two seats in each course for applicants from Najafgarh’s Roshanpura village that has donated land for the new institution. One of those seats will be for girls to promote gender inclusion.

Situated merely five minutes away from DU's West Campus, Veer Savarkar College is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 140 crore and covers a built-up area of 18,816.56 square metres.

"In a very positive and progressive step, the university has decided to reserve two seats per course for children of those who gave their land for the establishment of the college. Out of the two seats, one seat will be for a girl student," DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh told PTI.

The campus will house 24 classrooms, eight tutorial rooms, 40 faculty rooms, department libraries, conference rooms and a canteen.

"We are starting two four-year UG programs -- BSc Computer Science and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) -- at Veer Savarkar College for this academic session and in both, two seats will be reserved for students from Roshanpura village,” Singh said.

Each course will offer 60 seats.

The college is being developed on land donated by the residents of Roshanpura village.

The VC added that this reservation will continue even when more courses are launched in the college.

DU's decision to begin admissions from this session marks its first major expansion in nearly three decades.

Veer Savarkar College is part of DU's broader expansion initiative to address the rising demand for higher education in Delhi. Two additional campuses are also under development -- the East Campus in Surajmal Vihar and the West Campus in Dwarka Sector 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for these campuses on January 3, 2025.

With the launch of Veer Savarkar College and expansion of infrastructure, DU aims to ease pressure on existing institutions and enhance access to quality education across the capital. PTI MHS NB NB NB