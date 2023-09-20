Dushyant Chautala hails women's reservation bill, calls it a big step towards empowering women

Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday hailed the women's reservation bill as a big step towards empowering women, saying it will enable them to have a greater stake in the country’s changes.

Expressing support for the bill, Chautala, whose Jannayak Janta Party is a coalition partner of the ruling BJP in Haryana, said that there had been a long-standing demand for the bill.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the bold step of introducing it in Parliament," Chautala said.

"This has been a topic of discussion for the past two decades," Chautala added, according to a statement.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill - 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', with 454 members voting in favour and two against. The bill grants reservation to women on one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Chautala said the Haryana government has taken a big step towards women empowerment by providing 50 per cent reservation to women in Panchayati Raj Institutions. He expressed hope that the women’s reservation bill would be implemented soon without any delay.

"With the implementation of such a system, women will get more space to express their views in Parliament and assemblies, and they will have a stake in the changes taking place in the country and the state," he said.

Taking a dig at Congress, Chautala highlighted that despite having three full-term governments earlier, the grand old party could not get the bill passed in Parliament, citing it was their "lack of willpower for substantial change".

"Today, the NDA government has demonstrated the necessary resolve to empower women," he added.

The government on Tuesday introduced the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill and it was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. It was the first bill introduced in the new Parliament building. PTI SUN SKY SKY