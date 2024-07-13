Dushyant Chautala targets Haryana govt over law and order issue

Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) Launching a vitriolic attack on the Nayab Singh Saini government, Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala on Saturday alleged the law and order is "very bad" in Haryana and criminals and robbers are "ruling the roost".

Targeting the BJP government, Chautala said Chief Minister Saini had after taking oath warned the criminals that they should leave the state.

"But today the law and order situation of the state is so bad that incidents like ransom, robbery, firing, murder are openly taking place," he alleged in a statement.

The former deputy chief minister pointed towards some incidents, including Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Ravindra Saini's murder in Hansi, killing of a milkman in Sonipat and firing incident at a showroom in Hisar to claim that the law and order situation has "deteriorated".

All such incidents prove that Saini has no control over police as the home minister, said Chautala.

He questioned Saini, asking him why strict action was not being taken against criminals.

On the outcome of the bypolls to 13 seats in seven states, Chautala said the people have rejected the Congress and the BJP and reposed faith in regional parties.

On the Haryana Assembly elections which are due later this year, Chautala said the people of Haryana will reject the national parties and strengthen regional outfits.

On the question of the alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Chautala said that how long this alliance will last and what will happen to this alliance, the public will decide it.

The INLD had on June 11 decided to again join hands with its former ally BSP for the Haryana Assembly polls scheduled later this year. Under the arrangement, out of the 90 assembly seats in Haryana, the BSP will contest 37 seats leaving the rest for its senior partner in Haryana, where the ruling BJP is eyeing to come to power for the third time in a row.

On another issue, Chautala asked the Haryana government to withdraw its decision of permitting stilt-plus four floor (S+4) constructions throughout the state.

The JJP opposes giving permission to stilt plus four-floor construction and the government should immediately withdraw it otherwise it will strongly oppose it, said Chautala.

The Haryana government has recently permitted stilt-plus four floor (S+4) constructions throughout the state. This permission is extended to old colonies with certain conditions. PTI CHS AS AS