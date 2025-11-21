DUSIB clears key measures for slum rehabilitation, says no budget shortage for welfare schemes

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Several key decisions aimed at improving living conditions in slum clusters and resettlement colonies were approved at the 34th Board Meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Friday.

The meeting reviewed progress on the rehabilitation of slum dwellers, renovation of ready-to-occupy flats, the status of the Atal Canteen project, and expansion of basic facilities in DUSIB colonies, according to an official statement.

Gupta affirmed the government's commitment to enhancing the living standards of the poor, stating, "There will be no shortage of budget for welfare schemes." A major decision taken at the meeting was the repair and renovation of 2,416 ready flats in Sawda Ghevra. The officials were directed to complete the renovations by January 15 and ensure that essential services such as water, electricity, and sanitation are fully operational before the flats are allotted to beneficiaries.

The meeting also approved the development of key facilities across DUSIB colonies, including daily-need shops, vegetable markets, community halls, Arogya Mandirs, sewage treatment plants, solid waste management systems, water arrangements, parks, roads, and sewer and electricity networks.

A proposal to set up Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at 124 DUSIB locations was also cleared, which Gupta described as a significant step in improving healthcare access for slum residents.

Approval was granted for repair and renovation works in Sultanpuri, Dwarka, and Bhalswa, with instructions to accelerate infrastructure work for early allotment.

Gupta also instructed officials to provide e-rickshaw charging points and adequate parking facilities in colonies where poor families and rickshaw pullers will be resettled. She emphasised the need for integrated layout plans for all ongoing and upcoming projects, which will be reviewed in the next meeting.

The chief minister further stressed that rehabilitation projects, the Atal Canteen construction, and Arogya Mandir development must be executed with speed, quality, and transparency.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood also urged officials to ensure proper arrangements for commercial activities in both new and existing DUSIB flats. He recommended incorporating shops for essential supplies, milk booths, and Arogya Mandirs within housing complexes to ensure convenience for residents. PTI SHB HIG