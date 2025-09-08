DUSIB demolishes 12 illegal shops at Ghazipur dairy farm temple premises

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) carried out a demolition drive on Monday, removing 12 illegally constructed shops from the temple premises at Ghazipur Dairy Farm.

The board had issued notices to the shopkeepers on September 3, asking them to vacate the area within five days. According to the notice issued by the Executive Engineer, if the shops were not removed within the given time frame, the department would proceed with enforcement action.

An official said that the space at the dairy farm was originally allotted for a temple and a mosque, but shops were unlawfully built on the site. The shops included outlets selling animal feed, construction materials, and medical supplies.

"The area was meant for religious structures, not commercial activities. The action was taken after we received complaints regarding the unauthorized constructions," the official added.

A police officer said, "We deployed sufficient police and paramilitary personnel to ensure the demolition was carried out peacefully. No one was allowed to disrupt law and order." PTI SHB NB