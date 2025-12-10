DUSIB orders gender segregation at 'pagoda' shelters

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has directed all shelter management agencies, or SMAs, to immediately segregate 'pagoda' (temporary) shelters gender-wise.

The order came after officials found men and women being accommodated together at some locations, including AIIMS.

According to a DUSIB circular, the review was prompted by a late-night inspection by Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood.

Sood found that male and female occupants were sharing certain temporary shelters, raising concerns about the "safety, dignity and privacy" of women residents, the circular said.

In its directive, DUSIB asked all SMAs to urgently reassess existing arrangements and ensure that every pagoda shelter is clearly segregated and categorised gender-wise.