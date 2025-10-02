Dussehra celebrated across Rajasthan with burning of Ravan effigies

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) Dussehra was celebrated across Rajasthan on Thursday, with effigies of demon king Ravan, his brother Kumbhkaran and Meghnad going up in flames amid elaborate security arrangements.

In the state capital, large crowds gathered at public grounds in Mansarovar, Adarsh Nagar, Sanganer, Vidhyadhar Nagar and other localities to witness the burning of effigies, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.

Fireworks lit up the evening sky as effigies were consigned to flames.

Similar celebrations were held on the city's outskirts where groups of youngsters and children marked the festival with enthusiasm.

However, effigy-makers in Jaipur reported losses due to sudden downpour this year.

"The craze is intact but sudden rain played spoilsport. People still bought effigies, especially smaller ones between five and ten feet, as they are more convenient for colonies and streets," said Jagdish Jogi, a vendor.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vishal Bansal said forces were deployed across Jaipur and other districts to ensure smooth Dussehra celebrations. PTI AG RUK RUK