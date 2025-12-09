Dust Portal 2.0, Green Delhi apps on fast track to battle city's air pollution woes

New Delhi, Dec 9(PTI) The Delhi government is fast-tracking its two digital platforms — Dust Portal 2.0 and the upgraded Green Delhi App — to strengthen round-the-year monitoring of air pollution, according to a statement.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa led a review for "visible results on the ground" through the apps, the statement said.

Sirsa assessed progress on the revamped Dust portal, which will feature GIS-based mapping, automated AI-driven alerts, real-time data integration, and QR-coded verification for all registered construction sites.

The system will also sync with MCD, PWD and DDA platforms to ensure enforcement and transparency in construction management, it said.

"Technology is the backbone of efficient pollution control. With tools like Dust Portal 2.0, we can identify violations in real time and ensure immediate corrective action," Sirsa said, directing officials to deliver the beta version within weeks.

The upgraded Green Delhi App, meanwhile, will allow citizens to report 17 categories of violations — ranging from debris dumping and road dust to open burning and industrial emissions — and track their resolution through the app. Departments have been instructed to clear pending cases, currently around 13 per cent of the total, in a time-bound manner.

To ensure authenticity of closures, officers will be required to mark their physical presence within a 200-metre radius of complaint sites before marking them resolved, it added.

Sirsa appealed to citizens to actively file complaints, saying their participation "forms the foundation of Delhi's clean air mission."