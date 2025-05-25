Dust storm affects normal life in parts of Rajasthan; 2 killed as wall collapses

Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) Dust storms and rain affected normal life in parts of Rajasthan with a woman and her daughter killed in the Khairthal-Tijara district as a wall of their house collapsed.

Electricity supply was disrupted in parts of Bikaner, Sikar and Jhunjhunu as the storm uprooted electric poles and trees late on Saturday night.

In Bhiwadi town of Khairthal-Tijara district, Sumaya (21) and her one-year-old daughter were buried alive after a wall of their house collapsed, police said, adding her husband has been hospitalised after being injured in the incident.

The storm uprooted several electric poles and hoardings fell onto power lines, hating supply. Electricity supply was restored in some areas later. Similarly in Sikar, an electric tower collapsed due to the storm, disrupting the power supply.

Barmer and Jaisalmer were blanketed with dust whipped up by the storm, reducing visibility. In Jhunjhunu, strong winds and rain caused power outages in several areas. Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts too were affected by inclement weather.

Jodhpur and Jaisalmer recorded rain in a few places.

The highest rainfall of 53 mm was recorded in Hanumangarh's Nohar, followed by Pilani in Jhunjhunu which gauged 49.8 mm of precipitation, Sikar 38 mm and Tijara 35 mm rainfall.

On Saturday, Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius, 5.3 notches above the normal.

The weather department has issued a red alert, warning intense heat in Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner, an orange alert for Jodhpur and a yellow alert for regions covering Nagaur, Pali, Jalore, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh districts for Monday. PTI SDA NSD NSD