New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity was recorded at 50 per cent at 8:30 am.

The IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with the possibility of a dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds towards night.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.