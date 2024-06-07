Dust storm uproots tree in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana; woman, minor daughter killed

Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman and her minor daughter were killed and her husband injured after a tree fell on them during a dust storm in the Mehada area of Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana district, police said on Friday.

One Pradeep, his wife Savitri and their daughter Kajal were sleeping under a tree late on Thursday when a dust storm hit the area. During the storm, the tree fell on them, Mehada SHO Rajveer Singh Shekhawat said.

"They were taken to a hospital in Khetri where Kajal was declared dead while Savitri died during treatment," he said.

Pradeep is undergoing treatment.

Shekhawat said Pradeep's family members accused the hospital staff of carelessness during the treatment. However, they were pacified and the bodies will be handed over to them after post-mortem. PTI SDA SZM